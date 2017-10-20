World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market

Dodger fans who are interested in buying World Series home game tickets should brace themselves for some serious sticker shock.As of Friday morning on StubHub.com, the price of the cheapest available ticket for Tuesday's Game 1 at Dodger Stadium was $950. Some tickets for games at Chavez Ravine were even listed as high as $25,000.The most affordable tickets for Game 2 were priced at $840.The Dodgers' World Series opponent - either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros -- has yet to be determined. That may change as early as Friday night, when the Yanks have the opportunity to seize the American League championship in Game 6.An Astros victory would send the ALCS to a Game 7 on Saturday.