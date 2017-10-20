Students told to shelter in place and road closed after Gas leak near Bullard High

Students have been told to shelter in place while PG&E crews work to shut off a gas leak near Bullard High School, the principal told parents in a voice message.The principal also said that students are safe and the gas is blowing away from the schoolPG&E officials tell us a landscape contractor hit a two-inch plastic line.The road has been closed on Barstow between Palm and Fruit and traffic on Barstow is being diverted at Thomas.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.