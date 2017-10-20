FRESNO

Students told to shelter in place and road closed after Gas leak near Bullard High

Students have been told to shelter in place while PG&E crews work to shut off a gas leak near Bullard High School, the principal told parents in a voice message.

The principal also said that students are safe and the gas is blowing away from the school

PG&E officials tell us a landscape contractor hit a two-inch plastic line.

The road has been closed on Barstow between Palm and Fruit and traffic on Barstow is being diverted at Thomas.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
high schoolgas leakfresnoFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Police search for suspects connected to burglary of Central Fresno store
Man arrested in front of Southwest Fresno Burger King for selling guns
Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening
Fulton Street Party Events
More fresno
Top Stories
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice led her to stab her mother to death
Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening
Man arrested in front of Southwest Fresno Burger King for selling guns
Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute, police say
Police search for suspects connected to burglary of Central Fresno store
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Dodgers return to World Series for first time since 1988
Show More
Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
Tulare County judge sentenced a South Valley teen for pulling the trigger in a drive by shooting
Small brush fire causes traffic problems in Oakhurst
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos