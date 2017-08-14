FRESNO

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Northwest Fresno canal

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver is now in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove his vehicle into a canal. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A driver is now in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove his vehicle into a canal.

The incident happened in Northwest Fresno on Bryan and Shaw Avenue. Both the driver and the passenger in the car were able to get out of the canal on their own. Neither of them were injured.

The driver told CHP that a dog ran in front of him, causing him to swerve and veer off to the right shoulder and into the canal. But the CHP conducted a sobriety test and then placed the driver under arrest.

No roads were closed and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fresnodui crashFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Local Armenian churches celebrate blessing of the grapes
Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno
One woman injured after gunfire tears through Northwest Fresno apartment
More fresno
Top Stories
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating hit and run that leaves woman dead near Millerton Lake
Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia
Police and SWAT surround Southeast Fresno home in early morning standoff
Driver killed in train crash, in Merced
Hanford Police searching for suspects who vandalized cars
Show More
One woman injured after gunfire tears through Northwest Fresno apartment
Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrests robbery suspect who also attack K-9 officer
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
More Video