Suspected DUI driver crashes into Northwest Fresno canal

A driver is now in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove his vehicle into a canal.The incident happened in Northwest Fresno on Bryan and Shaw Avenue. Both the driver and the passenger in the car were able to get out of the canal on their own. Neither of them were injured.The driver told CHP that a dog ran in front of him, causing him to swerve and veer off to the right shoulder and into the canal. But the CHP conducted a sobriety test and then placed the driver under arrest.No roads were closed and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.