Suspect's ex says jealousy led to deadly shooting in Dos Palos

A Dos Palos woman says jealousy is the reason why a man is now dead. She says her ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Jose Rivera, was the shooter that killed a 29-year-old man. (KFSN)

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
A homicide investigation is underway in the North Valley town of Dos Palos. Police arrested a 38-year-old Dos Palos man they believe shot and killed a man in his car around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened while the victim was parked in front of this home. Along with arresting the shooter, they've also recovered the gun used.

Action News spoke with the suspect's girlfriend who says it started with a fight in the morning that escalated quickly and ended with one man dead.

"He got in a conflict with me and threatened me," Rhonda Esperiqueta said. "And I got away, but I never thought, after him being with my friend, that he was gonna do what he did."

Esperiqueta says jealousy is the reason why a Dos Palos man is now dead. She says her ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Jose Rivera, was the shooter that killed a 29-year-old man.

The problems started earlier that morning when Esperiqueta says she and her boyfriend got in a fight hours before the shooting

"I tried to get away from him but he was so jealous," she explained. "He tried to shoot me yesterday, and I got away."

Yellow tape still covers the scene, and Dos Palos police say the victim was parked in front of this home near Oliver Street when Rivera came up and shot him.

First responders tried to help the victim when they arrived, but he ultimately died at the scene.

"There was a relationship of sorts, a friendship between the two involved," Dos Palos Police Chief Barry Mann said. "It wasn't a random crime, but it's still disheartening for our small community."

Esperiqueta is still is in shock, and she says she was good friends with the victim and that he had two young kids.

"I broke," she said. "I broke when I found out what happened. It hurt. He didn't deserve it."

The Merced County Coroner's Office hasn't released the name of the victim yet, and police also say a female passenger was in the car at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured.
