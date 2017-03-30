TECHNOLOGY

7 incredible facts about Apple's origins

EMBED </>More News Videos

The revolutionary computer company would go on to change the world. (Tom Munnecke/Getty)

On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed Apple Computer out of Job's garage in Los Altos, Calif. The two geniuses joined forces to sell Wozniak's invention, the Apple I, but neither had any idea that the hobbyist machine would soon birth the global personal computer market.
But did you know there was a third co-founder who sold his stake too early? Check out the video above for some incredible facts surrounding the origins of Apple.
Related Topics:
technologydistractionwatercoolerappleiphonesteve jobssteve wozniakbirthdaybusinesscomputersbuzzworthy
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Clovis robotic teams prepare for international competition
Facebook activates Safety Check for fatal London incident
Wearable panic buttons
New red iPhones released to help fund to fight AIDS
More Technology
Top Stories
North Carolina lawmakers vote to undo 'bathroom bill'
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Shooting investigation in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
8 Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area murder suspect attempts to post $35M in property for bail
Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads
Foodies rejoice! There are new items on the Grizzlies' menu
More Video