U.S. & WORLD

Could this GPS 'bullet' bring police chases to an end?

EMBED </>More News Videos

A California police department is testing out a new device that allows officers to fire a GPS tracker onto a suspect's car during a police chase. (KTRK)

TUSTIN, California --
A southern California police department is testing out a high-tech GPS missile that is expected to drastically reduce the danger of high-speed chases.

StarChase allows law enforcement officers to fire a GPS bullet of sorts from the front of a police cruiser onto the rear bumper of a suspect's car.

"The officer can drop back and no longer needs to continue those high speeds to chase the suspect," Tustin, California, police Lt. Robert Wright told KCAL-TV of the technology.

SEE ALSO: Bizarre police chases around the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Our area has seen several bizarre chases recently.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
technologycrimepolice chasehigh-speed chaseu.s. & worldsafetygpsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bizarre police chases in the Houston area
U.S. & WORLD
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
Boy, 11, kills himself after girlfriend faked suicide, his mom says
4 dead, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
New technology at UC Merced is taking visitors on a trip around the world
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
Apple turns 41 years old today
Clovis robotic teams prepare for international competition
More Technology
Top Stories
Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet
Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Storms sweep across Central Valley
Show More
Water woes continue for drought-stricken East Porterville despite Gov. Brown declaration
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Good samaritans try to help great white shark in Santa Cruz
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
5 elementary school students in Northeast Fresno have positive skin test for TB
More News
Top Video
Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
More Video