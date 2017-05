SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a test video for his newest venture of underground tunnels aimed at beating Los Angeles traffic.Musk posted the video on Instagram showing an electric sled traveling through a tunnel that is meant to carry cars at 125 mph. The billionaire entrepreneur said on Instagram that the new method of transportation "would mean Westwood to LAX in 5 mins" (approximately 10 miles).The test is a part of The Boring Company, Musk's project that hopes to build a system of tunnels under Los Angeles. The company uses giant boring machines to make the tunnels.