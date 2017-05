New Instagram Story include "rewind," exploring hashtags and an eraser brush.

Instagram has introduced "Face Filters" as well as reverse video and hashtags as the newest features that can be shared on Instagram Stories.Users can access the new face filters by opening the camera in the app and tapping the face icon in the bottom right corner.Other functionalities that have been added include "Rewind," allowing users to explore hashtags through Stories and a new eraser brush to go along with their draw tool.Augmented reality face filters add to a long list of features that were first seen on Instagram's competitor Snapchat.