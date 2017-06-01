TECHNOLOGY

How to prevent annoying robocalls

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC. (Shutterstock)

Robocalls are not only annoying, many times they aim to defraud consumers.

Telemarketing and robocalls are the top source of consumer complaints received by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC.

Here are steps you can take to prevent annoying robocalls:

1. Join the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry at donotcall.gov.

2. Block any numbers that you've previously received robocalls from.

3. Use a paid app or service to prevent robocalls. (For iPhone and Android.)

The Better Business Bureau offers these recommendations for preventing robocalls:

- Never give out your personal or financial information.
- Don't rely on caller ID.
- Hang up the phone. Don't rely on an operator to get you off the call list.
- Contact your phone provider and ask them to block the number.
- Trust your instincts.
Related Topics:
technologytelephoneFCCiphonecellphoneconsumerconsumer concerns
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
'Face Filters' and other features added to Instagram
More Technology
Top Stories
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Three day watering schedule begins in Fresno
Fresno Unified teachers say they are nowhere closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
Show More
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 05/31/17
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Fresno Unified teachers say they are nowhere closer to reaching an agreement with school district
More Video