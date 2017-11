EMBED >More News Videos The latest iPhone is now on sale-- the iPhone X is priced at $999 and can be purchased in Apple stores across the world.

"X" marks the spot for Apple users!The latest iPhone is now on sale-- the iPhone X is priced at $999 and can be purchased at Apple stores across the world.The iPhone X comes with major changes, including a 5.8-inch Super Retina display and replaces the home button with face-detection technology.Showing up in-person at an Apple Store was one way people could still get an iPhone X on launch day-- but you can expect long lines.