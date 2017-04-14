Nintendo provided a statement to IGN on Thursday, stating that the last shipments of the console would arrive at stores throughout the rest of April.
"Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."
Since being announced in July 2016, the NES classic became a must-have for many video game lovers. Demand was so high for the console that it crashed Amazon's website when it went on sale in November.
Nintendo said they currently have no plans to reintroduce the console, according to IGN.