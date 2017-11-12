TECHNOLOGY

New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of users on Reddit are warning that in cold temperatures, the device stops working. (KTRK)

If you're the proud owner of a brand new iPhone X, you're going to want to make sure the device stays inside a warm environment.

Hundreds of users on Reddit are warning that in cold temperatures, the device stops working.

Users say you have to wait a few minutes for it to warm up before it starts working again.

In a statement, Apple says they are aware of the issue and are now preparing a software update.

Apple released iOS 11.1.1 on Thursday, which fixed an autocorrect bug that caused the letter "i" to change to an "a" and a question mark symbol.

Related Topics:
technologyiphoneapplesmartphones
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
You can type "i" again! Apple releases update to fix glitch
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
Public Policy forum looks at lack of broadband in farming communities
Twitter doubles its character limit to 280 for tweets
More Technology
Top Stories
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits region between Iraq, Iran
Three people are dead after a three-car accident in Madera County
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
At least 20 kids injured in stairwell collapse in San Diego
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
The Central Valley's Sikh community celebrates a month of giving
George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
Show More
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
Madera native got the surprise of a lifetime for serving his country
Going to the drive thru has a whole new meaning in Nevada
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
More Video