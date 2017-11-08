Public Policy forum looks at lack of broadband in farming communities

West Hills Community College District is partnering with numerous agencies to tackle the lack of internet access in rural and farm communities.The district hosted a Public Policy Forum on at the Harris Ranch Conference Center in Coalinga. It was focused on creating the nation's first ag-based broadband pilot.According to a recent study by West Hills College Farm of the Future, only 43-percent of the rural population in Fresno and Kings counties has access to broadband internet. The study also indicates that nearly 71-percent of growers and producers in the college's service area are impeded by lack of broadband access and weak cellular connections.The goal is to create a proposal further defining the challenges and then to find funding.