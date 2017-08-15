U.S. & WORLD

Twitter coalition works to identify Unite the Right attendees

EMBED </>More Videos

A large coalition of Twitter users is working to publicly identify those who protested in Charlottesville. (KTRK)

After violence erupted at a rally protesting the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, a large coalition of Twitter users is working to publicly identify those who were photographed demonstrating.

Nearly 310,000 people strong, the movement is centered around the anonymous Twitter account @YesYoureRacist, which has been posting images of demonstrators from Friday night's torchlight march on the rotunda and Saturday morning's rally and encouraging users to identify those pictured.

The account claims to have gotten one of the demonstrators fired from his job at a California restaurant, posting a statement seemingly from the restaurant confirming the demonstrator's termination.

PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists


Peter Cvjetanovic, another one of the demonstrators identified through the crowdsourced campaign, confirmed to a local television station that he was in a photo posted to the account, but defended his views and said he did not expect the photograph he was in to be circulated so heavily on the internet.

"I understand the photo has a very negative connotation. But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo," Cvjetanovic told KTVN-TV.

While some have called foul on the movement's goals -- decrying it as public shaming -- those involved have noted that the demonstrators attended a rally on public property that was heavily covered by the news media, and some of them have even given interviews to news outlets.

RELATED: A timeline of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a timeline of events from the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Va.


Related Topics:
technologysocial mediatwitterprotestrallywhite supremacistsu.s. & worldpoliticsVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Powerball: No big winner, jackpot climbs again
Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
Companies want to pay you for allowing them to watch your browsing habits
Google employee's memo on diversity draws outrage, praise
Why popular glitter iPhone cases are being recalled
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother of six identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Millerton Lake
Group shows appreciation to Sheriff Margret Mims in missing couple recovery efforts
Fresno churches hold special service in wake of Charlottesville violence
Smoke from South Fork Fire blankets Yosemite National Park
South Valley hit-and-run case heads to preliminary hearing phase
Fresno chiropractor pleads not guilty to inappropriate sexual contact with patients
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
Show More
Suspect's ex says jealousy led to deadly shooting in Dos Palos
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Supporters push to build $3 billion project at Temperance Flat Dam
Denny Foster sentenced to 18 months in prison in Keith Foster case
Trump calls out KKK and neo-Nazis after backlash to Charlottesville remarks
More News
Top Video
Mother of six identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Millerton Lake
South Valley hit-and-run case heads to preliminary hearing phase
Group shows appreciation to Sheriff Margret Mims in missing couple recovery efforts
Supporters push to build $3 billion project at Temperance Flat Dam
More Video