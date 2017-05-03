TECHNOLOGY

What you need to know about the Google Docs phishing scam

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you receive an email about a shared Google Doc, you're cautioned not to open it.

Watch out, internet! A new email phishing scam involving Google Docs is circulating through people's inboxes.

The scam was first reported on Wednesday, where users are sent an email with an invitation to open what appears to be a Google Doc.


Clicking on the document (WARNING: Do not click the link!) link brings up what looks like an official page where users can enter their login information for their Google account, allowing for your information to be compromised.


Google Docs tweeted about the scam on May 3, warning users "not to click through & report as phishing in Gmail."



If you are one of the users who did click the link, Mashable suggests doing the following:

If you did happen to click on the malicious link and allowed attackers into your account, you can revoke that access relatively easily. First, go to your Google permissions page. There you will find a list of all the apps that have account access. One app, titled Google Docs, is the offender. Revoke its permission immediately, and then change your password.

Wednesday afternoon, Google tweeted an official statement saying they've taken action to protect users and are working "to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again."



Be cautious of any Google Docs invites you may receive. This latest scam is reminiscent of another phishing scam that hit Gmail users in January.
Related Topics:
technologygooglescam
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
Spammers are getting smarter when it comes to finding you on your cell phone
NES Classic mini console discontinued
SJ investing in traffic tech that could save lives
More Technology
Top Stories
Crews battle 3 alarm fire at Southeast Fresno apartment building
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
Fresno State warning students and staff after a student tests positive for meningitis
Sheriff's Office investigating if deadly HWY 168 crash was intentional act
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
GOP leader says House to vote Thursday on health care bill
Show More
House heads toward passage of bill to keep gov't running
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
More News
Top Video
Fresno State warning students and staff after a student tests positive for meningitis
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
Sheriff's Office investigating if deadly HWY 168 crash was intentional act
More Video