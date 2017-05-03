TECHNOLOGY

What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam

The phishing scam is designed to look like an authentic invitation to view a Google doc.

Watch out, internet! A new email phishing scam involving Google Docs is circulating through people's inboxes.

The scam was first reported on Wednesday, where users are sent an email with an invitation to open what appears to be a Google Doc.


Clicking on the document (WARNING: Do not click the link!) link brings up what looks like an official page where users can enter their login information for their Google account, allowing for your information to be compromised.


Google Docs tweeted about the scam on May 3, warning users "not to click through & report as phishing in Gmail."



If you are one of the users who did click the link, Mashable suggests doing the following:

If you did happen to click on the malicious link and allowed attackers into your account, you can revoke that access relatively easily. First, go to your Google permissions page. There you will find a list of all the apps that have account access. One app, titled Google Docs, is the offender. Revoke its permission immediately, and then change your password.

Be cautious of any Google Doc invites you may receive. This latest scam is reminiscent of another phishing scam that hit Gmail users in January.
Related Topics:
technologygooglescam
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
Spammers are getting smarter when it comes to finding you on your cell phone
NES Classic mini console discontinued
SJ investing in traffic tech that could save lives
More Technology
Top Stories
House heads toward passage of bill to keep gov't running
Victims of deadly HWY 168 crash identified
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
Show More
Pa. woman drove around with newborn's corpse, police say
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
2 Republican holdouts agree to compromise plan on Obamacare repeal
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos