PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Internet reacts to brief disappearance of President Donald Trump's Twitter account

President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump disappeared from Twitter on Thursday, but not for long. Around 4 p.m. PST, this was the message greeting people who looked for his personal account @realDonaldTrump: "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"


The account returned shortly after it vanished. You can click here to see it live.

The reason this happened? Well, Twitter says, "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."


The brief disappearance of the president's Twitter account got the internet buzzing. Here's a roundup of some of the best tweets:

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologypoliticsu.s. & worldtwittersocial mediaPresident Donald Trumpdonald trump
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
President Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Fed chair
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
More President Donald Trump
TECHNOLOGY
Beware of apps that pay
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
Send your name to Mars on the next NASA mission with just a few clicks
Cities try to lure Amazon's HQ2
More Technology
Top Stories
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Strathmore man says TCSO deputies severely beat him, unlawfully detained him
7th annual Pomegranate Festival, record rainfall impacts crops
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Fresno Police arrest 4 of the suspects from PRK Arms burglary in Modesto
Local Las Vegas shooting victim is heading home
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
Show More
President Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Fed chair
Immigration status ruse used to scam elderly woman out of thousands of dollars
Police in Lemoore searching for woman connected to shooting that left 1 injured
Merced County escaped inmate taken back into custody
Clovis DMV preparing to re-open
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos