U.S. & WORLD

WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his group will work with technology companies to help defend them against the Central Intelligence Agency's hacking tools.

In an online press conference, Assange acknowledged that companies had asked for more details about the CIA cyberespionage toolkit whose existence he purportedly revealed in a massive leak published Tuesday.

Assange said Thursday that "we have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out."

The CIA has so far declined to comment on the authenticity of the leak.
Related Topics:
technologywikileaksu.s. & worldpolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Franciscan monastery adopts cute dog
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook rolls out suicide-prevention tools
Freemium service
Drone technology on display at 50th World Ag Expo
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
More Technology
Top Stories
Police investigation near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Show More
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos