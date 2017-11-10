Teviston receives emergency funding after water claimed unsafe to drink

The state sent an alert to the community for people to use bottled water for eating and drinking. When it comes to showering or other needs, the state advises people to consult with their doctor first.Dirt is appearing in the running water because of a collapsed well used to distribute that water, and while lab results show there is no bacteria in the water, the state is still advising people not to use it for certain necessities."The most recent sampling we have is from two days ago and yesterday both show no bacteria in the water which is what we are worried about in a situation like this but with this situation it's a bit transient we know it could fail further," said Chad Fischer.Teviston received emergency funding from the state to distribute bottled water for families to use, until they come up with a permanent solution.Bottled waters were delivered at the District Office before the meeting started and that is going to be used for reserves in case for any reason some families did not receive any.It is unknown how soon residents will have clean water again, but the state says they are working as fast as they can to get it resolved.