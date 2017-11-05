Texas Police Officer was killed during traffic stop

A Texas Police Officer was killed Saturday in a fiery crash during a traffic stop.
63-Year-old Thomas Nipper was sitting in his cruiser during a traffic stop on I-35 when a pick-up truck struck him from behind.
Nipper was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
He was first commissioned as a trooper in 1983 and leaves behind a wife and three children.
The pick-up truck driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police are investigating to determine what caused the crash.
It's unclear if there will be any charges.
