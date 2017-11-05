POLICE OFFICER KILLED

Texas Police Officer was killed during traffic stop

63-Year-old Thomas Nipper was sitting in his cruiser during a traffic stop on I-35 when a pick-up truck struck him from behind. (KFSN)

A Texas Police Officer was killed Saturday in a fiery crash during a traffic stop.

63-Year-old Thomas Nipper was sitting in his cruiser during a traffic stop on I-35 when a pick-up truck struck him from behind.

Nipper was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

He was first commissioned as a trooper in 1983 and leaves behind a wife and three children.

The pick-up truck driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police are investigating to determine what caused the crash.

It's unclear if there will be any charges.
