Texas Police Officer was killed during traffic stop

A Texas Police Officer was killed Saturday in a fiery crash during a traffic stop.63-Year-old Thomas Nipper was sitting in his cruiser during a traffic stop on I-35 when a pick-up truck struck him from behind.Nipper was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.He was first commissioned as a trooper in 1983 and leaves behind a wife and three children.The pick-up truck driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Police are investigating to determine what caused the crash.It's unclear if there will be any charges.