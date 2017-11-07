The City of Fresno and its sister city in France are benefiting students at Central High School

A group of students at Central High School welcomed the Mayor Chteauroux, France to campus Tuesday morning.Mayor Gil Avérous and members of his staff took time in the middle of their Fresno visit to talk about the country of France and French culture with students.Central High School teacher, Scott Donaghe said, "He's a different type of politician. He really cares about the connections and the community building and I think just even interacting with him on social media he follows what our students are doing."Teacher Scott Donaghe made the connection through social media and in person during Avérous' first visit to Fresno last year.Donaghe thought this would be a great first-hand experience for students in the classroom.Central High student, Tatyanna Delgado said, "I think it is.... a good opportunity for someone like me going further in French and wanting to learn more about it and about their culture and maybe even going to France next year."With the help of Avérous' Director of Secretary as a translator, a question and answer session with students took place for nearly an hour."To be able to share the French litigation I lead as the mayor of Chteauroux and the American student to share about our cultural differences," said Avérous.They discussed the City of Fresno's partnership with the French City, youth issues, and education and even talked about American food."After what the students just said I definitely want to try before I go back to Chteauroux."Teachers and students hope this will be first of many visits with Avérous to come. He is in the middle of his first term as mayor and plans to run for a second term in 2020.