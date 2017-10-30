The jury is now deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing his brother's girlfriend.Eladio Zambrano could face 58 years to life in prison if jurors find him guilty of killing Sierra Berg. She was shot to death as she drove to the house where the Zambrano brothers lived.The prosecutor reminded jurors of text messages Eladio sent to his brother Eddie hours before the homicide, saying he only had four shells left. But the defense attorney said there were no actual witnesses to the deadly shooting and both brothers had gunshot residue on their hands."Is it possible that my client, Eladio Zambrano shot Sierra Berg, the answer is yes. It is possible. It is possible that Eddie Zambrano shot sierra berg, once again, the answer is yes," said Defense Attorney, Linden Lindahl."Even in death, Miss Berg's body bears silent witness to what occurred to her in those early hours," said Deputy District Attorney, Gabriel Brickey.Eladio Zambrano is also accused of shooting at the father of Sierra Berg's child hours before the homicide. Tyrod Hilliard said he went to their home to try to get his car Sierra took without his permission. He left the scene dodging bullets.The jury will continue deliberations tomorrow.