CALIFORNIA

Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck

Some thieves just could not wait for Friday's release of apple's iPhone X. (KFSN)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some thieves just could not wait for Friday's release of Apple's iPhone X. Instead they swiped hundreds of the pricey phones right off a delivery truck in San Francisco.

The thieves grabbed the shipment off a UPS truck before they were delivered to an Apple Store at the Stonestown Mall.

Police said a witness saw three suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts come out of a white Dodge van.

Authorities believe the suspects were tracking the truck and made their move when the driver went into Macy's to make a delivery.

Police said at least 300 iPhone X's were stolen, making off with more than $300,000 in merchandise.
