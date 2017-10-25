Three men arrested after armed home robbery in Fresno

Fred Lee, Juwuan Jones, and Khyrie Jennings were all arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.Police say the victims were waiting for a pizza to be delivered on Monday night when they heard a knock at the door. They opened it to find Lee and Jones armed with a handgun.The suspects were able to get away with a 55-inch television, tablets and cell phones, police say. They fled the scene in a white SUV, driven by Jennings.Officers were able to track down all three suspects a short time later in the area of First and Tulare and arrested them.