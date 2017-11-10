Three Tulare Police Officers are on paid administrative leave

Three high ranking Tulare Police Officers are currently on paid administrative leave.Chief Wes Hensley was placed on leave in late September.And last week, Captain Fred Ynclan and Lieutenant Jerod Boatman were as well.City Manager Joe Carlini cannot say why they are on leave, only that all are personnel issues.He says there will be outside investigations on the officers, and hopes the public can be patient until there is a resolution.Carlini added that the city will overcome this.Currently, Tulare's Interim Police Chief is Barry Jones.