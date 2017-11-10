POLICE CHIEF

Three Tulare Police Officers are on paid administrative leave

EMBED </>More Videos

City Manager Joe Carlini cannot say why they are on leave, only that all are personnel issues. (KFSN)

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three high ranking Tulare Police Officers are currently on paid administrative leave.

Chief Wes Hensley was placed on leave in late September.

And last week, Captain Fred Ynclan and Lieutenant Jerod Boatman were as well.

City Manager Joe Carlini cannot say why they are on leave, only that all are personnel issues.

He says there will be outside investigations on the officers, and hopes the public can be patient until there is a resolution.

Carlini added that the city will overcome this.

Currently, Tulare's Interim Police Chief is Barry Jones.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
tularepoliceFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLICE CHIEF
One man is dead and a Bakersfield Police Officer is on leave after shots were fired during a traffic stop
Former Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster is not getting an acquittal, or a new trial
Department of Justice says Fresno County stacks up statewide in number of officer-involved shootings
Educators and law enforcement working together to keep peace in Fresno
AD Bill Moos backs Mike Leach, will meet with Pullman police Thursday
More police chief
Top Stories
College students and community marches for immigration reform
Stormy weather during citrus bloom lead to smaller navel orange crop
Teviston receives emergency funding for bottled water after water claimed unsafe to drink
Hubbard-Baro Memorial Golf Tournament raises funds for VA Hospital
World War II veteran reminisces time in war
The cost of freedom is on display in Clovis this Veteran's Day
Police search for suspects who tied up, pistol whipped, robbed elderly couple in Southeast Fresno
Memorial service for Visalia mother of three killed in hit and run accident
Show More
China Peak is preparing for another busy ski season
Reedley parents honor son through veterans memorial outside home
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
Neighbors raise concerns after sexually violent predator released, now living in Fresno County
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Teviston receives emergency funding for bottled water after water claimed unsafe to drink
Stormy weather during citrus bloom lead to smaller navel orange crop
Smart Lab travels through Valley schools to give students hands on lessons in science
More Video