1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus

Fatal ax near Bellevue/Hwy 59 in Merced.Bus was filled with 21 field workers,1 of them was partially ejected & smashed under bus. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6Hs6etCaa9 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) April 14, 2017

CHP says one person was killed after a minivan ran into a small bus with about 20 farmworkers on board on Highway 59 and Nevada Street north of Merced.The CHP said farm bus was pulling up to the field when the minivan hit the bus -- causing it to roll over. One person was killed and two people were flown to the hospital in a helicopter. The condition of the other passengers are unknown at this time.Expect delays if you are traveling through this area.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.