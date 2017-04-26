1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says westbound lanes are blocked after a crash on Highway 152 and San Juan Road, just west of Highway 33 and east of Los Banos.CHP said two pickup trucks pulling hay rakes were making a right turn from Highway 152 to San Juan Road when a semi-truck rear-ended one of the hay rakes. The impact caused the one pickup truck to run into the other pickup truck -- killing the driver of the truck in the middle.The driver of the other pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck refused treatment.Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.Stay with Action News on air and online for the latest on this story.