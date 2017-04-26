MERCED COUNTY

1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152

EMBED </>More News Videos

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says westbound lanes are blocked after a crash on Highway 152 and San Juan Road, just west of Highway 33 and east of Los Banos. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says westbound lanes are blocked after a crash on Highway 152 and San Juan Road, just west of Highway 33 and east of Los Banos.

CHP said two pickup trucks pulling hay rakes were making a right turn from Highway 152 to San Juan Road when a semi-truck rear-ended one of the hay rakes. The impact caused the one pickup truck to run into the other pickup truck -- killing the driver of the truck in the middle.

The driver of the other pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck refused treatment.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.

Stay with Action News on air and online for the latest on this story.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesmerced countyDos PalosLos BanosMerced County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
CHP urges drivers to be more cautious after several bicyclists injured by truck in Merced County
Merced Police Department swears in three new officers
10 men arrested for child sex crimes in Merced, 1 facing charges for trafficking 14-year-old
Merced County detectives warn residents after string of carjackings on rural roads
More merced county
TRAFFIC
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Part of Highway 99 closed due to ongoing demolition of Clinton overpass
Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
VIDEO: Copper wire thief strikes again at Central Unified school
Man arrested in connection with two murders in Orange Cove
Police looking for man in connection with a theft at a business in East Central Fresno
19-year-old suspect accused of killing 83-year-old woman in Tulare County
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Show More
Fresno nursing home owner sentenced for stealing thousands from patients trust funds
Valley growers come to the aid of a Fresno farmer in need
Mass held at Fresno church to honor victims of shooting spree and motel shooting
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
California judge blocks President Trump order on sanctuary city
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
VIDEO: Copper wire thief strikes again at Central Unified school
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
More Video