1 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide on Highway 152

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says westbound lanes are blocked after a crash on Highway 152 and San Juan Road, just west of Highway 33 and east of Los Banos.Details of the crash are unknown at this point, but CHP says it did involve a semi-truck and a pickup truck. One person has died and two people are refusing treatment.Westbound traffic is reportedly moving around the crash on the center divider.Stay with Action News on air and online for the latest on this story.