TRAFFIC

1dead, several injured in crash between van and farmworker bus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CHP says one person was killed after a van ran into a small bus with about 20 farmworkers on board on Highway 59 and Nevada Street north of Merced.

The CHP said farm bus was pulling up to the field when a van hit the bus -- causing it to roll over. One person was killed and two people were flown to the hospital in a helicopter. The condition of the other passengers are unknown at this time.

Expect delays if you are traveling through this area.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesMerced County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Part of Highway 99 closed due to ongoing demolition of Clinton overpass
Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
California Assembly passes gas-tax hike
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 person has died at an apartment fire in Central Fresno
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Wisconsin man accused of robbing gun store and writing a threatening manifesto to Trump has been captured
Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River
Police looking for shoplifter who pulled knife on employee in Northwest Fresno
Show More
22 cars involved in pile up near Lemoore Naval Air Station
DA files charges against former Central Unified teacher accused of sex with minor
Shooting in Southwest Fresno turned into possible hazmat situation after gas meter struck
N. Korean official blames Trump for region's 'vicious cycle'
11 puppies abandoned on the side of the road in Madera
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos