1dead, several injured in crash between van and farmworker bus

CHP says one person was killed after a van ran into a small bus with about 20 farmworkers on board on Highway 59 and Nevada Street north of Merced.The CHP said farm bus was pulling up to the field when a van hit the bus -- causing it to roll over. One person was killed and two people were flown to the hospital in a helicopter. The condition of the other passengers are unknown at this time.Expect delays if you are traveling through this area.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.