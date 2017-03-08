3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says two lanes of northbound Highway 99 near Mission Avenue are closed after two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash.The CHP said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and involved a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Ford Explorer SUV. They said the pickup truck crossed over the median, hitting the Explorer.A 50-year-old man driving the truck and his female passenger, from Modesto died at the scene.A man in his twenties from Chowchilla, who was driving the Explorer, also died at the scene.CHP said the left and middle northbound lanes are closed.Expect delays if you are traveling through the area.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.