TRAFFIC

Both directions of Highway 41 closed near Valley Children's due to deadly crash during police chase

A head-on crash in Madera County forced authorities to close off all lanes of Highway 41 near Valley Children's Hospital Monday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A head-on crash in Madera County forced authorities to close off all lanes of Highway 41 near Valley Children's Hospital Monday afternoon, Caltrans said.


The California Highway Patrol said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding but the suspect sped off. According to the CHP, the officer disengaged in dense traffic but the suspect continued at high speed, crossing the median and slamming into another car near Children's Boulevard.

They said the suspect was killed and others suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It's not known when the highway will reopen but Caltrans officials said to expect delays for several hours.


