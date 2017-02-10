MARIPOSA COUNTY

Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions

EMBED </>More News Videos

A wash out is the latest damage from recent storms. Caltrans said they made a temporary fix there three weeks ago when the road was getting weak. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA COUNTY (KFSN) --
On Highway 41 near Fish Camp, a main roadway into Yosemite National Park, traffic was squeezed through one lane. And below the tires of the commuters unstable soil has already given way.

"At least until next week we're going to have one way traffic control in place there on State Route 41 in Mariposa County," said Cory Burkarth, Caltrans spokesperson.

A wash out is the latest damage from recent storms. Caltrans said they made a temporary fix there three weeks ago when the road was getting weak, but that fix was hit with six feet of snow and then a foot of rain. And because of even more rain it will likely take weeks before its fixed.

"The worst case scenario is that we would have to close that section of State Route 41," said Burkarth.

Another concern for Caltrans crews is mud and rockslides. Right now they are watching 25 places between Coarsegold and Fish Camp that could crumble.

The rain is also affecting local businesses.

"We're light. We haven't had that much traffic through groceries and so on," said Don Berg, Chevron manager.

The hope for Berg is this rain turns into snow and lots of it.

"We have chains all around back there. We have for the SUV and trucks up there and we have tighteners. So we're just hoping for snow so we can sell some chains."

With colder weather come tougher conditions for working crews who are waiting for relief.

The one lane closure on 41 near Fish Camp could last at least one to two weeks. We are told they have to wait until the weather clears up before they can start working on repairs.
Related Topics:
trafficstorm damagemariposa countystormmudsliderockslideOakhurst
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in
Mariposa County officials getting ready for more storms and possibly more flooding
Downpour causes problems in Mariposa and thousands in damage
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
More mariposa county
TRAFFIC
Portion of Highway 59 closed in Merced County due to flooding
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
TRAFFIC ALERT: Caltrans to do emergency pothole repairs on SB HWY 99 in Fresno today
Highway 41 near Valley Children's closed for hours after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Show More
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
Flooding continues as another storm looms
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
More News
Top Video
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in
More Video