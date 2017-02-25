Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno

Fresno: Traffic on southbound State Route 99 remains backed up from SR180 to between Shaw and Ashland Avenues. pic.twitter.com/IQp338nZnC — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) February 25, 2017

A Caltrans equipment failure created major headaches for drivers on southbound Highway 99 Saturday afternoon.Traffic was backed-up for miles between Golden State and the Highway 180 interchange. Drivers experienced delays for hours as Caltrans was forced to reduce the roadway to one lane.For the past several weeks, Caltrans has been filling potholes on the highway left behind by recent storms.Traffic was flowing normally by 6 p.m.