TRAFFIC

Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

For the past several weeks, Caltrans has been filling potholes on Highway 99 left behind by recent storms, but equipment failure forced crews to limit traffic to just one lane on Saturday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Caltrans equipment failure created major headaches for drivers on southbound Highway 99 Saturday afternoon.


Traffic was backed-up for miles between Golden State and the Highway 180 interchange. Drivers experienced delays for hours as Caltrans was forced to reduce the roadway to one lane.

For the past several weeks, Caltrans has been filling potholes on the highway left behind by recent storms.

Traffic was flowing normally by 6 p.m.
