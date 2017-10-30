FRESNO

Clinton Avenue overpass to open this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Caltrans has announced that Highway 99 the Clinton Avenue overpass is scheduled to open Wednesday morning.

The old bridge was demolished last spring and a new bridge has taken its place as part of the Highway 99 Realignment Project for high-speed rail.

While the bridge is expected to be complete, Caltrans says work still needs to be done on the freeway on-ramps and off-ramps. The northbound off-ramp is expected to open next week and the remaining ramps will open over the next several months.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffichigh speed railhighway 99fresnoFresno - West CentralFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
Fresno's rental housing inspection plan delayed
Arrested for having a hand gun in the car with an infant, she's now eligible for bail
Police search for suspect after stabbing at Southeast Fresno gas station
More fresno
TRAFFIC
Man hospitalized after crashing into the back of a big rig in Fresno County
Stanislaus Bridge closed due to car accident
Person killed after being hit by semi-truck in Tulare
Woman hit by car while crossing the street in Downtown Fresno
More Traffic
Top Stories
Plane crashes south of Easton in Fresno County
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
SoCal couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents in Mueller probe
Manafort, Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Father of the Sanger Woman shot during the Las Vegas massacre gives a health update
Girl Scout received honors for creating an art guide for Downtown Fresno
Show More
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
ID theft materials found in suspect's car, Visalia Police say
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
People gathered in Sanger to raise money for a Las Vegas shooting victim from the Central Valley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos