Clinton Avenue overpass to open this week

Caltrans has announced that Highway 99 the Clinton Avenue overpass is scheduled to open Wednesday morning.The old bridge was demolished last spring and a new bridge has taken its place as part of the Highway 99 Realignment Project for high-speed rail.While the bridge is expected to be complete, Caltrans says work still needs to be done on the freeway on-ramps and off-ramps. The northbound off-ramp is expected to open next week and the remaining ramps will open over the next several months.