Clinton overpass in West Central Fresno to close for 6 months as crews make way for High-Speed Rail

A major reconstruction project to accommodate High-Speed Rail will shut down the Clinton Avenue overpass at Highway 99 in West Central Fresno for six months. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A major reconstruction project to accommodate High-Speed Rail will shut down the Clinton Avenue overpass at Highway 99 in West Central Fresno for six months-- the closure is expected to begin on or around April 6th.

"Our plan is to demolish the overpass and rebuild it in accordance with what the new alignment is going to look like," said Cory Burkarth, Caltrans.

This is a heavily used overpass, six months without it is a long time especially if you live in the area or have a business.

"Hopefully it gets done in six months, because it will really affect our business from all the farmers out there and everyone on that side of town-- even for me just coming to work," said Austin Goldsburry, Di Cicco's Italian Restaurant.

From fresh bread to large orders of pasta, Goldsburry said his restaurant makes hundreds of deliveries a week. Drivers rely on the overpass to reach customers west of the 99.

"We either have to go down to McKinley to get over or Ashlan to get over, and right now if this is closed both of those are already pretty backed up as it is and to take Clinton's traffic and direct it over there, it's going to be even more backed up."

The overpass construction is part of a $200-million realignment project to shift a two-mile section of the Highway 100-feet to the west to make room for new High-Speed Rail tracks.

"There's going to be a lot of detours related to the Clinton closure, so we hope the public will research that information," said Burkarth.
