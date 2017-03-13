YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Crews optimistic of full reopening of Highway 41 path to Yosemite

EMBED </>More News Videos

A giant hole that started forming on Highway 41 near Fish Camp back on February 9 has been repaired, and the pathway into Yosemite National Park is back open to one-way traffic. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
The fast work to reopen a vital route into Yosemite after the collapse of the highway ended up making it better than before.

A giant hole that started forming on Highway 41 near Fish Camp back on February 9 has been repaired, and the pathway into Yosemite National Park is back open to one-way traffic.

"The scope of it was significant in size," Cory Burkarth with Caltrans explained. "The amount of work, it was a very labor intensive project. We had to bring in a lot of equipment from outside of the area, so it was a very extensive project."

Crews are now allowing one-lane of traffic after the section of highway was completely shut down more than two weeks ago.

"We made some improvements to that section of roadway," Burkarth said. "We feel like the road is in a much better condition than it was before this incident. We feel very good about that section of roadway, and we're looking forward to closing this project out."

Weather permitting, Caltrans hope to close out the project and have both lanes reopened in the coming days.

"Just a couple of loose ends that need to be finished up, guard rails on northbound and southbound sides," Burkarth said. "In addition, we got a crew coming in they're going to stripe the roadway, so the lines go in as they normally would be."

As part of the process to repair the road, crew members are also replacing a nearly 100-year-old culvert capable of handling increased water flows.

"Over 6,500 yards of material was removed and put back in," Burkarth said. "We properly rebuilt the slopes. We rebuilt the roadway. This was a very successful repair project."
Related Topics:
trafficyosemite national parktrafficYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
More yosemite national park
TRAFFIC
Multiple vehicle crash causing major delays on SB HWY 99 in Fresno
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
More Traffic
Top Stories
Two toddlers found roaming on Shaw Avenue in Northeast Fresno
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
Multiple vehicle crash causing major delays on SB HWY 99 in Fresno
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Family of I-80 shooting victim says he was a hero
LASD sergeant with leukemia finds bone marrow match
Show More
Democrat: Trump 'enthusiastic' about call for Medicare to negotiate drug prices
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Coalinga mayor says city real estate booming after commercial cannabis growing approved
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
More Video