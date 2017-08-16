FRESNO COUNTY

Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community

AUBERRY, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the small community of Auberry, some neighbors say the southwest corner at Auberry and Frazier Roads is simply unsafe.

A memorial was placed at that intersection for two people killed on a motorcycle-- a car headlight left on the ground and a broken traffic warning sign are all examples of that.

The owner of a home who lives in the Bay Area said the sharp curve has even created some close calls for her tenants. She told us back in July a woman driving this car flew over the ravine, ran through her fence, and came feet away from her house. Then, this past Saturday, CHP said a 22-year-old woman driving under the influence lost control of her car and went into a ditch.

She and her female passenger were flown to the hospital and suffered major injuries.

Stephen Mounts lives up the street and he wonders if speed bumps could put an end to these accidents.

"Something that will make folks think about the corner that's coming and slow down-- speed kills."

Fresno County's Road Maintenance and Operations Division said it has appropriate warning signs on both sides of the road alerting people of the curve and a speed advisory sign of 35 miles per hour.

Chai Vongsa, Senior Engineer of Traffic Operations told us even though updates were made a couple months ago, the department is going over other options.

"We are looking for a better solution which could include guardrailing (sic) the west side of Auberry Road so that people don't fly off that curve."

Vongsa said signage can be installed quickly but structural improvement will take some time.
