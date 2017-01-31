Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department said one driver is dead and the other is under arrest after a fatal head-on collision in Southwest Fresno.Police say a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Honda Accord collided in a head-on crash on Jensen Avenue at Chateau Fresno. There was heavy fog in the area, but police believe alcohol was also a factor."What happened is there's an Avalanche, you can just see it through the fog here, it was going one way and there was a red Honda Accord going the other way. There was a head-on collision and the driver of the Honda deceased upon impact," said Lt. Joe Gomez, Fresno Police Department.Gomez said the driver of the Avalanche was arrested on DUI charges.Jensen Avenue is expected to be closed between Chateau Fresno and Grantland Avenue for several hours on Monday while authorities investigate and clean up the crash.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.