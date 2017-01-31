FRESNO

Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Fresno Police Department said there has been a fatal crash on Jensen Avenue and Chateau Fresno.

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department said one driver is dead and the other is under arrest after a fatal head-on collision in Southwest Fresno.

Police say a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Honda Accord collided in a head-on crash on Jensen Avenue at Chateau Fresno. There was heavy fog in the area, but police believe alcohol was also a factor.

"What happened is there's an Avalanche, you can just see it through the fog here, it was going one way and there was a red Honda Accord going the other way. There was a head-on collision and the driver of the Honda deceased upon impact," said Lt. Joe Gomez, Fresno Police Department.


Gomez said the driver of the Avalanche was arrested on DUI charges.

Jensen Avenue is expected to be closed between Chateau Fresno and Grantland Avenue for several hours on Monday while authorities investigate and clean up the crash.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
trafficfogtraffic fatalitiesfresnoFresno - SouthwestFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
Bitwise hosts Fresno State career program for upcoming professionals
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly deputy-involved shooting
More fresno
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC ALERT: Caltrans to do emergency pothole repairs on SB HWY 99 in Fresno today
Highway 41 near Valley Children's closed for hours after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
Trump fires Justice Dept. head over executive order defiance
Trump Will Keep Obama-Era Order Protecting LGBTQ Workers
Visalia man who raped, tortured and murdered 3-year-old girl sent to death row
Show More
Acting Attorney General orders Justice Department not to defend Trump refugee order
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly deputy-involved shooting
Convicted Fresno County killer and death row inmate found dead in prison
Los Banos family stranded because of immigration order left with few options
George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital
More News
Top Video
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
Clovis students organize mental health awareness campaign amid rise of youth suicide
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
More Video