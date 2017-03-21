Fresno resident concerned about major traffic jams with Clinton overpass closing for 6 months

News of the popular Clinton overpass closing is not sitting well with some Central Valley drivers.For six months the bridge will be out of commission, as construction crews tear down and reconstruct the ramp to make room for High-Speed Rail. That means drivers who usually take this path will be forced to use alternate routes like the Ashlan overpass or McKinley underpass.A shift in traffic that Jolene Lacey says is going to create major jams."It's backed up on a normal day; sometimes it can take you 25 minutes to get over the Ashlan overpass. If you add the people on Clinton who will be using it could be 45 minutes to get over."Carl Davis feels the same way, and he fears it may put the health and safety of some people in jeopardy."A lot of ambulances come over there to service this whole area."Tuesday, Caltrans held an informational meeting for those who will be impacted by the closure. They offered suggestions to motorists and showcasing what detours are available for them.Public Information Officer Cory Burkarth said the agency is prepared for the project, even providing safe methods for pedestrians who will also be affected."We have a shuttle that is going to be running 15 hours a day, 7 days a week, it's a free service to get pedestrians across 99."As for the time frame, Caltrans says it is confident the contractor will meet the expectations."They actually face a daily penalty if it doesn't get done within that six month time," said Burkarth.Caltrans says it met with all of the first responders in this area to answer questions of how the overpass closure will impact response times and from what we were told they all left the meeting feeling very good about the situation.