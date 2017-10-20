Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California

California's gas tax is set to go into effect November first which will include a 12 cent gas hike to help repair the state's roads and highways.In addition to the gas tax increase in November, a transportation improvement fee takes effect on January 1st, 2018. The transportation improvement fees will range from $25 for vehicles valued at less than $5,000 to $175 for vehicles topping $60,000. All of this was the result of the California Legislature's approval of Senate Bill 1 (SB1) earlier this year.As a result of the anticipated funding coming in from the new funding provided by SB1, Caltrans says 90 projects have had their timeline bumped up.Among the projects in the Central Valley that have received funding allocations are:$20.4-million for upgrades to traffic monitoring elements and network along State Routes 41, 99, 168 and 180 in the city of Fresno.$8.1-million for pavement preservation and improvement of 14.6 lane miles on State Route 168 from Sample Road to Oak Creek Road near the town of Prather in Fresno County.$14.2-million for drainage and culvert repairs along Interstate 5 from north of Fort Tejon Overcrossing to the south of Grapevine Undercrossing in Kern County.$33.3-million for replacement of the Stratford Kings River Bridge on State Route 41 from 22nd Street to Laurel Avenue in Kings County.$36.4-million for replacement of the Cotton Creek Bridge and the Avenue 12 Overcrossing on State Route 99 in Madera County.$6.6-million to revamp the South Gateway Drive Overcrossing on State Route 99 in Madera County.$18.7-million for replacement of the Yokohl Creek Bridge and the Kaweah River Bridge on State Route 245 in Tulare County, and shoulder widening on the new bridges for bike lanes.