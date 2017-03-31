Governor Jerry Brown is in Concord to explain his proposed gas tax aimed at fixing roads in California.The governor wants to add 12 cents a gallon to pay for repairs. The tax would pay for $52 billion worth of road repairs. The governor says this would cost drivers less than $10 a month and is cheaper than paying for damage done to your car from bad roads.At the local level, funds will be used to fix streets and transportation infrastructure, including road repairs, potholes, and public transit improvements. Statewide, funds will be used to improve highways, bridges and culverts, as well as reduce congestion on major commute corridors.Owners of electric cars would not escape this fee, they would pay a $100 annual fee because they use the roads, but don't pay gas taxes."We are using the roads, so I understand why there'd be some kind of tax associated with that. At the same time, it's not fair. I got the car so I wouldn't have to pay for gas," electric car owner Tiffany Smith said."Yes it costs money, and if the roof in your house is leaking, you'd better fix it because it gets worse all the time," Brown said.Brown said California has not increased the gas tax in 23 years, and since then the state's population has grown by 8 million people, resulting in many more cars on the road.Californians drive more than 350 billion miles a year, more than any other state, yet road and transit investments have not kept pace with growth.The proposal also includes strict new accountability provisions to ensure funds can only be spent on transportation. They include a constitutional amendment to prohibit spending the funds on anything other than transportation, and a provision empowering the California Transportation Commission to hold state and local governments accountable for making the improvements they commit to delivering. "California has a massive backlog of broken infrastructure that has been neglected far too long," Brown said. "Fixing the roads will not get cheaper by waiting -- or ignoring the problem. This is a smart plan that will improve the quality of life in California."State lawmakers in both the Senate and the Assembly expect to vote on the measure by April 6.Republicans are against the governor's plan saying Californians already pay some of the highest gas taxes in the country. Some Democrats are nervous too and worried this could cost them on Election Day.The governor says opponents who fight this will just be delaying it, and that it has to happen.