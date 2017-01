GRAPEVINE: Route has re-opened with CHP escorting traffic. Drive with care and patience. Happy New Year! — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 1, 2017

Caltrans reported on Twitter that the Grapevine has reopened and that CHP is escorting traffic through the pass.The Grapevine originally closed due to snow.