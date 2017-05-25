MADERA COUNTY

Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99

EMBED </>More Videos

Southbound Highway 99 in Madera County is still closed after a tractor trailer crash and fire. (KFSN)

Southbound Highway 99 in Madera County is still closed after a tractor trailer crash and fire.
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officers say a driver lost control near Highway 152 around noon on Wednesday. A detour remains in effect.

The truck went up in flames lighting up 10 acres of grass and even parts of guardrails were on fire. The trailer was carrying liquid cleaning solution inside and clean-up crews had to work cautiously to remove the remaining containers.

RELATED: One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
EMBED More News Videos

Red balls of fire and heavy columns of smoke rose again along Highway 99-- a fiery sight eerily familiar for first responders.


Jorge Orozco was one of many drivers who pulled over to help. He said the driver had managed to escape from the cab, and his hands were trembling.

"He was pretty shook up. He was just apologizing not really knowing what was happening," said Orozco.

Officers still don't know the cause of the crash but are asking big rig drivers to slow down after two trucks overturned in the North Valley in the last two days.

All lanes of southbound Highway 99 remain closed. They are expected to open at some point Wednesday morning, but an estimated time is not known.
Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic accidentbrush firefiremadera countyChowchillaMadera County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Madera class project gets inspiration from world-renowned wax museum
Made in the Valley: California Tomato Machinery, Westside Equipment
Madera boy accidentally shoots younger brother, police say
More madera county
TRAFFIC
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Road closed for a week after a sinkhole opens up in Kings County
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
GOP hopeful charged with misdemeanor assault
Friends, Visalia nurse, rescue woman after near-drowning
Fresno County Sheriff's Office closes Kings River until further notice
Former Univision chairman Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86, family confirms
Show More
SUV collides into Fresno Fire Department Headquarters
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Homeless man shot in apparent robbery attempt in Central Fresno
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
Man killed in Fresno hit and run crash
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 05/24/17
Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Central Valley high school students have project displayed in Smithsonian
More Video