Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --Officers say a driver lost control near Highway 152 around noon on Wednesday. A detour remains in effect.
The truck went up in flames lighting up 10 acres of grass and even parts of guardrails were on fire. The trailer was carrying liquid cleaning solution inside and clean-up crews had to work cautiously to remove the remaining containers.
RELATED: One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Jorge Orozco was one of many drivers who pulled over to help. He said the driver had managed to escape from the cab, and his hands were trembling.
"He was pretty shook up. He was just apologizing not really knowing what was happening," said Orozco.
Officers still don't know the cause of the crash but are asking big rig drivers to slow down after two trucks overturned in the North Valley in the last two days.
All lanes of southbound Highway 99 remain closed. They are expected to open at some point Wednesday morning, but an estimated time is not known.