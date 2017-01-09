TRAFFIC

Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures
Caltrans reported that the closure is also impacting traffic along Highway 41 in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: The roads have been reopened.

Authorities closed off all westbound lanes of Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue after a crash involving a big rig.

It's unknown when the roads will be reopened.

