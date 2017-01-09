Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures

Fresno: All westbound lanes on State Route 180 are blocked because of a big rig traffic collision near Blackstone Avenue. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/JhwS2qimHA — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 10, 2017

Traffic on southbound State Route 41 is backed up past Ashlan Avenue because of the SR180/Blackstone traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/KC0lZxffQU — Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 10, 2017

The roads have been reopened.----------Authorities closed off all westbound lanes of Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue after a crash involving a big rig.Caltrans reported that the closure is also impacting traffic along Highway 41 in Central Fresno.It's unknown when the roads will be reopened.Stay with ABC30 for updates.