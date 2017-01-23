TRAFFIC

Highway 41 near Valley Children's closed for hours after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash

A head-on crash in Madera County forced authorities to close off all lanes of Highway 41 near Valley Children's Hospital Monday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol said the highway has been reopened.
---
A head-on crash in Madera County forced authorities to close off all lanes of Highway 41 near Valley Children's Hospital Monday afternoon, Caltrans said.


The California Highway Patrol said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding but the suspect sped off. According to the CHP, the officer disengaged in dense traffic but the suspect continued at high speed, crossing the median and slamming into another car near Children's Boulevard.

They said the suspect was killed and others suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It's not known when the highway will reopen but Caltrans officials said to expect delays for several hours.


Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
traffictrafficMadera County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Traffic backed up along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno due to emergency road work
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
Snow closes Highway 41 from Wawona to Yosemite Valley
Belmont Avenue closed at Hayes due to a fallen tree
More Traffic
Top Stories
State of emergency declared in majority of Central Valley counties due to severe weather
Valley farmers unhappy with President Trump's withdrawal from trade deal
Homophobia alleged as Clovis Unified shuts down high school play
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Bullard High's new classrooms opening soon
Heavy wet snow fell in Oakhurst caused schools to close and roads to become hazardous
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
Show More
Snow closes Highway 41 from Wawona to Yosemite Valley
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Central Fresno
Trump moves to pull US out of Pacific-Rim trade deal, freezes federal hiring
Ex-President George HW Bush Moved Out of ICU; Barbara Bush Sent Home
Suspected drunk driver slams truck into Fresno home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
More Photos