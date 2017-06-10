TRAFFIC

Highway 41 shut down in Madera County due to 600-acre grass fire

The CHP closed Highway 41 near Highway 145 due to smoke from a 600-acre fire but a detour is available.

A grass fire forced authorities to shut down Highway 41 in Madera County Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP closed Highway 41 near Highway 145 due to smoke from the 600-acre fire but a detour is available. The Oakwood Fire near O'Neals is 25 percent contained.

Authorities say a number of structures are currently threatened by the fire, but no evacuations have been ordered. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's not known when the highway will be reopened.

