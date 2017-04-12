FRESNO

Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures

Demolition crews have wrapped up day two of the Clinton Avenue overpass project that shut down Highway 99 overnight. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Demolition crews have wrapped up day two of the Clinton Avenue overpass project that shut down Highway 99 overnight.

During the closure, a free shuttle will be available to pedestrian traffic and handicap traffic that would normally use the Clinton Avenue overpass. The shuttle is scheduled to operate every day, including holidays, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
For information on detours and pedestrian/handicap shuttles click here.

According to Caltrans official's demolition is on schedule.

Over the next three nights from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. a stretch of Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue will be shut down.

Road crews are taking extra caution using street sweepers to remove any debris that can possibly damage your car.

Demolition crews have wrapped up day two of the Clinton Avenue overpass project that shut down Highway 99 overnight.



Many businesses and a major non profit in the area have felt the impact from the construction project. This Clinton Avenue project eliminated Parkway Drive where the Fresno Rescue Mission's "Rescue the Children" program is located. The project has cost the mission an acre of property and forced them to use a new entrance.

At the mission's downtown Fresno location, the main building that has been there since 1949 will also be demolished.

Rescue Mission CEO Don Eskes says there will not be an interruption in services, but they will have to work around construction and demolition.

"We're staying at this location... our footprint is being impacted so we don't have as much space, but were redesigning around that. We are going to be moving into new facilities. Were are in the mist of that design and that change right now."

The initial discussion started about four years ago, so they've been in the process of working with High Speed Rail and Cal Trans to continue service.

Eskes will be releasing further impacts and plans for the future of the rescue mission on Wednesday.
