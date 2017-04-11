Highway 99 closed during second night of Clinton overpass demolition

Tuesday marks day two of the Highway 99 closure at the Clinton Avenue overpass. Overnight crews were able to get the first of four sections of the overpass taken down.According to Caltrans official's demolition is on schedule.Over the next three nights from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. a stretch of Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue will be shut down.Road crews are taking extra caution using street sweepers to remove any debris that can possibly damage your car.The impact doesn't stop at drivers; the area has a lot of foot traffic. For those who live and work in the area and use the overpass to get to work Caltrans is providing a free daily shuttle service to get you across the freeway.