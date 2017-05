Caltrans is set to close multiple sections of Highway 99 as they repair potholes along the roadway.Starting at 8 p.m., two lanes on northbound 99 between Manning and Tuolumne will be closed until 5 a.m. Sunday.Slabs of roadway will also be repaired between California and Highway 180 until 10 a.m. Sunday.Caltrans want to remind motorists to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while traveling in the area.