Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla

Madera County: The #1 lane (left lane) just reopened. Traffic is currently backed up approximately 5.5 miles. pic.twitter.com/oApkS99pB4 — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 8, 2017

The southbound lanes are currently blocked by the big rigs and may be under an extended closure until the road can be cleared. https://t.co/jyUOzZdFjg — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 8, 2017

Caltrans says one lane has been reopened.---The southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed off Monday afternoon after a crash involving multiple big rigs blocked traffic, authorities said.Caltrans says three to four big rigs and another vehicle collided at the Highway 152 interchange around 3:30 p.m. Officials warned that traffic will be impacted until the crash can be cleared.It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.Stay with ABC30 for updates.