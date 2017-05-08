Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --UPDATE: Caltrans says one lane has been reopened.
Madera County: The #1 lane (left lane) just reopened. Traffic is currently backed up approximately 5.5 miles. pic.twitter.com/oApkS99pB4— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 8, 2017
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed off Monday afternoon after a crash involving multiple big rigs blocked traffic, authorities said.
The southbound lanes are currently blocked by the big rigs and may be under an extended closure until the road can be cleared. https://t.co/jyUOzZdFjg— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 8, 2017
Caltrans says three to four big rigs and another vehicle collided at the Highway 152 interchange around 3:30 p.m. Officials warned that traffic will be impacted until the crash can be cleared.
It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
