FRESNO COUNTY

Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla

Caltrans says three to four big rigs and another vehicle collided at the Highway 152 interchange around 3:30 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Caltrans says one lane has been reopened.

---
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed off Monday afternoon after a crash involving multiple big rigs blocked traffic, authorities said.


Caltrans says three to four big rigs and another vehicle collided at the Highway 152 interchange around 3:30 p.m. Officials warned that traffic will be impacted until the crash can be cleared.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
traffictrafficfresno countyhighway 99Chowchilla
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Family's emotional reaction after woman admits to causing crash that killed couple in Fresno County
Signing day held for Fowler High School seniors getting ready to head to dream colleges
New research may allow the Central Valley to become a major producer of avocados
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
More fresno county
TRAFFIC
1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Part of Highway 99 closed due to ongoing demolition of Clinton overpass
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body found in canal in Central Fresno
Suspect identified in Minkler deputy involved shooting
Family of nine loses their home in North Fork fire
One killed, one injured in crash on Highway 41 and North Fork Road
4th of July fireworks show back on in Clovis
Stanford making 'scary path' safer
Police ID man charged in kidnapping, sex assault of girl, 4
Show More
Security out in force at Fresno Spring Fair after fights end Saturday festivities
Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Serviceman goes missing while hiking at Yosemite National Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos